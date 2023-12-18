Derrick Jones Jr. could make a big impact for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Denver Nuggets.

In his most recent game, a 131-120 win against the Trail Blazers, Jones tallied 18 points, four assists and two steals.

Now let's break down Jones' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.0 11.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 3.6 Assists -- 1.0 1.0 PRA -- 14.7 16.3 PR -- 13.7 15.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.0



Derrick Jones Jr. Insights vs. the Nuggets

Jones is responsible for attempting 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Jones' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 100.2 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 16th in possessions per game with 103.1.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 110.8 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ninth in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have allowed 24.9 per contest, sixth in the league.

The Nuggets are the fourth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 17 7 1 1 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.