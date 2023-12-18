Eagles vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
The Seattle Seahawks (6-7) will try to end their four-game losing streak as they are 3-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field. The over/under has been set at 47.5.
Before the Eagles play the Seahawks, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The betting trends and insights for the Seahawks can be found in this article before they meet the Eagles.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eagles vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|Seattle Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eagles (-3)
|47.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Eagles (-3)
|47.5
|-164
|+138
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 15 Odds
- Click here for Ravens vs Jaguars
- Click here for Commanders vs Rams
- Click here for Giants vs Saints
- Click here for Texans vs Titans
- Click here for Falcons vs Panthers
Philadelphia vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Eagles vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- So far this season, Philadelphia has compiled a 6-4-3 record against the spread.
- The Eagles have an ATS record of 5-2-3 as 3-point favorites or greater.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of Philadelphia's 13 games with a set total.
- Seattle's record against the spread in 2023 is 7-6-0.
- The Seahawks have an ATS record of 3-3 as 3-point underdogs or more.
- Seattle has played 13 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.
Eagles Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|A.J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|81.5 (-115)
|-
|Dallas Goedert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41.5 (-115)
|-
|Jalen Hurts
|250.5 (-115)
|-
|33.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|DeVonta Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|59.5 (-115)
|-
|D'Andre Swift
|-
|-
|58.5 (-115)
|-
|13.5 (-120)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|51.5 (-115)
|-
|Noah Fant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21.5 (-118)
|-
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|63.5 (-115)
|-
|Kenneth Walker III
|-
|-
|47.5 (-115)
|-
|11.5 (-111)
|-
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.