Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Glasscock County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Glasscock County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Glasscock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roscoe High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Garden City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.