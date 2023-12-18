The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (17-10) at Ball Arena on Monday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 131-120 win over the Trail Blazers in their last game on Saturday. Luka Doncic put up 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23 3.9 5.2 Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2 Josh Green SG Out Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4 Richaun Holmes PF Out Illness 2.7 3.5 0.5

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out (Concussion)

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

