How to Watch Luka Doncic, Mavericks vs. the Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) will visit the Denver Nuggets (17-10) after winning three straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Mavericks.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
- Dallas is 14-5 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.
- The Mavericks' 119.9 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 110.8 the Nuggets give up.
- Dallas has put together a 15-5 record in games it scores more than 110.8 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks put up 120.5 points per game at home, 1.2 more than on the road (119.3). On defense they allow 117.9 per game, 1.5 more than away (116.4).
- At home Dallas is conceding 117.9 points per game, 1.5 more than it is on the road (116.4).
- The Mavericks pick up 1.1 more assists per game at home (26.3) than away (25.2).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Richaun Holmes
|Questionable
|Illness
|Josh Green
|Out
|Elbow
|Dereck Lively
|Out
|Ankle
|Kyrie Irving
|Out
|Heel
