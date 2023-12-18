The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) will visit the Denver Nuggets (17-10) after winning three straight road games.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Dallas is 14-5 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.

The Mavericks' 119.9 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 110.8 the Nuggets give up.

Dallas has put together a 15-5 record in games it scores more than 110.8 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks put up 120.5 points per game at home, 1.2 more than on the road (119.3). On defense they allow 117.9 per game, 1.5 more than away (116.4).

The Mavericks pick up 1.1 more assists per game at home (26.3) than away (25.2).

Mavericks Injuries