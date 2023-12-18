Miro Heiskanen Game Preview: Stars vs. Kraken - December 18
Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. Fancy a wager on Heiskanen? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Miro Heiskanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)
Heiskanen Season Stats Insights
- In 29 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 25:17 on the ice per game.
- In three of 29 games this season, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Heiskanen has a point in 14 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.
- In 13 of 29 games this year, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.
- Heiskanen has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Heiskanen Stats vs. the Kraken
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The team's -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|29
|Games
|10
|21
|Points
|10
|4
|Goals
|2
|17
|Assists
|8
