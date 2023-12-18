The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) visit the Denver Nuggets (17-10) after winning three road games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Mavericks 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 7.5)

Mavericks (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-5.7)

Nuggets (-5.7) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.2

The Nuggets (11-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40.7% of the time, 15.3% less often than the Mavericks (14-11-0) this season.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Denver does it less often (44.4% of the time) than Dallas (72%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 15-8, while the Mavericks are 2-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are sixth in the NBA in points scored (119.9 per game) and 22nd in points allowed (117.1).

In 2023-24, Dallas is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds (42.2 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.9).

This season the Mavericks are ranked 16th in the league in assists at 25.7 per game.

Dallas is the second-best team in the league in turnovers per game (11.6) and 13th in turnovers forced (13.7).

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are best in the league in 3-point makes (15.9 per game), and they rank No. 12 in 3-point percentage (37.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.