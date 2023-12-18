How to Watch the Ohio State vs. UCLA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) will look to build on a nine-game win run when they host the UCLA Bruins (9-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The Bruins have also taken nine games in a row.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ohio State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins put up an average of 92.7 points per game, 33.2 more points than the 59.5 the Buckeyes give up.
- When it scores more than 59.5 points, UCLA is 9-0.
- Ohio State is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 92.7 points.
- The Buckeyes put up 23.3 more points per game (83.7) than the Bruins allow (60.4).
- Ohio State is 9-1 when scoring more than 60.4 points.
- When UCLA allows fewer than 83.7 points, it is 9-0.
- This season the Buckeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Bruins give up.
- The Bruins shoot 52% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Buckeyes concede.
Ohio State Leaders
- Kiki Rice: 13.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 55.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Lauren Betts: 17 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 77.4 FG%
- Charisma Osborne: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (25-for-56)
- Gabriela Jaquez: 15 PTS, 7.1 REB, 54 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Londynn Jones: 14.1 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (28-for-70)
UCLA Leaders
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Ohio
|W 85-45
|Value City Arena
|12/10/2023
|Penn State
|W 94-84
|Value City Arena
|12/15/2023
|Grand Valley State
|W 73-49
|Value City Arena
|12/18/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/22/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 81-66
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/7/2023
|CSU Northridge
|W 111-48
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|Florida State
|W 95-78
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/21/2023
|Hawaii
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|USC
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
