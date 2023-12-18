Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Parker County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage Christian Academy - Haslet at Victory Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
