On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Radek Faksa going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

  • Faksa has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • Faksa has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:20 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:53 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:51 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:07 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 2-0

Stars vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

