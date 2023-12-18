Monday's contest that pits the SMU Mustangs (4-5) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) at Moody Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-63 in favor of SMU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Bearkats lost their last matchup 76-65 against UT Arlington on Saturday.

Sam Houston vs. SMU Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Sam Houston vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 77, Sam Houston 63

Other CUSA Predictions

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

The Bearkats' signature win this season came against the Texas State Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 123) in our computer rankings. The Bearkats brought home the 66-62 win on the road on November 21.

Sam Houston has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 123) on November 21

67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 293) on November 11

65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 304) on December 1

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 12.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK, 48.9 FG%

12.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK, 48.9 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Diana Rosenthal: 12.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

12.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Sydnee Kemp: 11.8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

11.8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50) Kassidy Dixon: 9.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.7 FG%

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (posting 72.7 points per game, 97th in college basketball, and allowing 69.0 per contest, 268th in college basketball) and have a +33 scoring differential.

