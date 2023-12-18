Monday's game at Lakefront Arena has the Tarleton State Texans (3-6) going head-to-head against the New Orleans Privateers (1-8) at 12:00 PM (on December 18). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Tarleton State by a score of 65-62, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Texans' last contest on Saturday ended in an 88-64 win over McNeese.

Tarleton State vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tarleton State vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 65, New Orleans 62

Other WAC Predictions

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

The Texans' signature win this season came against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 288) in our computer rankings. The Texans secured the 72-66 win on the road on December 2.

Tarleton State 2023-24 Best Wins

72-66 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 288) on December 2

88-64 on the road over McNeese (No. 358) on December 16

Tarleton State Leaders

Elise Turrubiates: 8.7 PTS, 54.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

8.7 PTS, 54.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Teresa Da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Andjela Bigovic: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Jakoriah Long: 10.9 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

10.9 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Lexi Bull: 4.9 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans put up 67.3 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per contest (148th in college basketball). They have a +44 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game.

At home the Texans are putting up 69.3 points per game, 3.5 more than they are averaging away (65.8).

Tarleton State gives up 59.8 points per game at home, and 64.6 on the road.

