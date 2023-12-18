The Florida International Panthers (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats' 68.0 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 63.8 the Panthers allow.
  • Texas State is 6-0 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
  • Florida International's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 68.0 points.
  • The Panthers average 71.3 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 55.1 the Bobcats give up.
  • Florida International is 5-3 when scoring more than 55.1 points.
  • When Texas State gives up fewer than 71.3 points, it is 6-3.
  • The Panthers are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bobcats concede to opponents (37.5%).
  • The Bobcats' 41.0 shooting percentage from the field is 2.0 higher than the Panthers have given up.

Texas State Leaders

  • Tiffany Tullis: 8.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 45.5 FG%
  • Jaylin Foster: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Ja'Niah Henson: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
  • Timia Jefferson: 10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Gara Beth Self: 6.6 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

Texas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 UNT Dallas W 79-41 Strahan Arena
12/9/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 67-52 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/14/2023 Denver W 72-46 Strahan Arena
12/18/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/19/2023 Chicago State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/20/2023 Alabama A&M - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

