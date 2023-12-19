Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Burnet County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Burnet County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burnet County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hyde Park High School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salado High School at Marble Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.