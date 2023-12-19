Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cooke County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Cooke County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Cooke County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley View High School at Callisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Callisburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
