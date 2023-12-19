We have high school basketball action in Dawson County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dawson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Klondike High School at Miles High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Miles, TX

Miles, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamesa High School at Dimmitt High School