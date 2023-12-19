High school basketball competition in Denton County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Coram Deo Academy at Dodd City High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19

5:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Dodd City, TX

Dodd City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Prosper High School at Little Elm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Little Elm, TX

Little Elm, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19

7:15 PM CT on December 19 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19

7:15 PM CT on December 19 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sanger High School at Aubrey High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX Conference: 4A - District 9

4A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ponder High School at Boyd High School