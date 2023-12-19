Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - December 19
If you live in Leon County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Leon County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakwood High School at Avalon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Avalon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
