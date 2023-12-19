The SMU Mustangs (6-3) will meet the Houston Christian Huskies (0-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

SMU vs. Houston Christian Game Information

SMU Players to Watch

Zhuric Phelps: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Chuck Harris: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Samuell Williamson: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Tyreek Smith: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Houston Christian Players to Watch

SMU vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison

SMU Rank SMU AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank 189th 74.4 Points Scored 68.2 300th 21st 62.0 Points Allowed 90.0 362nd 116th 34.8 Rebounds 32.3 225th 63rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.2 244th 211th 7.1 3pt Made 3.0 363rd 62nd 15.8 Assists 10.5 331st 163rd 11.6 Turnovers 16.7 362nd

