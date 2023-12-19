The Seattle U Redhawks (1-7) play the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

UTSA vs. Seattle U Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

UTSA Players to Watch

Mya Moore: 12.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Irena Korolenko: 11.1 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Peyton Howard: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Makayla Moore: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Asta Blauenfeldt: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

