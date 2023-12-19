The Seattle U Redhawks (1-8) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTSA vs. Seattle U Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners average 11.2 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Redhawks allow (74.1).

The Redhawks record 58.4 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 62.7 the Roadrunners give up.

Seattle U has a 0-3 record when scoring more than 62.7 points.

UTSA is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 58.4 points.

This year the Redhawks are shooting 37.1% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Roadrunners concede.

The Roadrunners' 39.5 shooting percentage is 4.6 lower than the Redhawks have conceded.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Sidney Love: 12.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

12.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Elyssa Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.3 FG% Aysia Proctor: 9.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 40.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Schedule