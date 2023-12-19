Tuesday's college basketball schedule has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Bowling Green Falcons.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Stetson Hatters

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Edmunds Center
  • Location: DeLand, Florida

How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Stetson

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Florida International Panthers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
  • Location: Miami, Florida

How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Florida International

Air Force Falcons vs. Clemson Tigers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
  • Location: Clemson, South Carolina

How to Watch Air Force vs. Clemson

  • TV: ACC Network X

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morgan State Bears vs. UCF Knights

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Addition Financial Arena
  • Location: Orlando, Florida

How to Watch Morgan State vs. UCF

North Alabama Lions vs. Samford Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Hanna Center
  • Location: Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch North Alabama vs. Samford

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Seattle U Redhawks

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Redhawk Center
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

How to Watch UTSA vs. Seattle U

Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Burns Arena
  • Location: Saint George, Utah

How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah Tech

Wofford Terriers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch Wofford vs. Tennessee

  • TV: SEC Network +

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Bowling Green Falcons

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Stroh Center
  • Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Bowling Green

San Francisco Dons vs. Long Beach State Beach

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Walter Pyramid
  • Location: Long Beach, California

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Long Beach State

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.