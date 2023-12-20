How to Watch Baylor vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Baylor vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
- Baylor is 9-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.
- The Bears put up an average of 88.4 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils give up.
- Baylor is 9-0 when it scores more than 66.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor scored more points at home (82.2 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Bears allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (75.9).
- Beyond the arc, Baylor drained fewer treys away (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.8%) than at home (38.3%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|L 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|1/2/2024
|Cornell
|-
|Ferrell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.