Capitals vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Washington Capitals (15-9-4) host the New York Islanders (15-8-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MNMT. The Capitals defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in a shootout in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-125)
|Islanders (+105)
|6
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won seven of their nine games when favored on the moneyline this season (77.8%).
- Washington has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Capitals have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- In 11 of 28 matches this season, Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Islanders Betting Insights
- This season the Islanders have won seven of the 17 games, or 41.2%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season New York has won six of its 14 games, or 42.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Islanders.
- New York has played 19 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|67 (31st)
|Goals
|96 (16th)
|78 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|98 (16th)
|8 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (12th)
|17 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|26 (28th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its last 10 games.
- Washington went over in four of its past 10 contests.
- The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Capitals' goals per game average is 0.3 higher than their season-long average.
- The Capitals' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 67 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Capitals have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 78 (2.8 per game).
- Their goal differential (-11) ranks them 24th in the NHL.
Islanders Advanced Stats
- New York has a 7-3-0 record against the spread while finishing 7-1-2 straight up in its last 10 contests.
- New York has gone over the total in eight of its past 10 contests.
- The Islanders and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents averaged 2.7 more goals than their season game score average of 8.4 goals.
- The Islanders' 96 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- The Islanders' 98 total goals allowed (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- Their 17th-ranked goal differential is -2.
