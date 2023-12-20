The Los Angeles Clippers (16-10) will attempt to extend an eight-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (16-10) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at American Airlines Center as only 1.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSC.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 117 - Mavericks 116

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 1.5)

Mavericks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-1.2)

Clippers (-1.2) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

The Mavericks sport a 14-12-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-13-0 mark of the Clippers.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (12-9) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (57.1%) than Dallas (2-6) does as the underdog (25%).

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the over/under 69.2% of the time this season (18 out of 26). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (11 out of 26).

The Clippers have a .762 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (16-5) this season while the Mavericks have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-6).

Mavericks Performance Insights

On offense the Mavericks are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA (119.3 points per game). Defensively they are 22nd (117.6 points conceded per game).

Dallas is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.2) and fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.9).

With 25.5 assists per game, the Mavericks are 19th in the NBA.

Dallas is the third-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (11.6) and 14th in turnovers forced (13.5).

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are best in the NBA in 3-point makes (15.8 per game), and they rank No. 14 in 3-point percentage (37.1%).

