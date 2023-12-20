How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big East opponents square off when the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
- Creighton has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 94th.
- The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays average are 19.8 more points than the Wildcats allow (64.7).
- Creighton has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.
Villanova Stats Insights
- Villanova has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 226th.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.5 the Bluejays allow.
- When Villanova gives up fewer than 84.5 points, it is 7-4.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Creighton scored 6.8 more points per game (79.3) than it did on the road (72.5).
- The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.6).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Creighton fared better when playing at home last season, draining 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Villanova scored 3.8 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (66.6).
- The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (65.1 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.
- At home, Villanova drained 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Villanova's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.2%) than away (30.9%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 109-64
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|W 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Drexel
|L 57-55
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 72-71
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|W 65-56
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|Xavier
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
