In Harris County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Houston Christian High School at St Pius X High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 20

4:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Houston at Rudder High School