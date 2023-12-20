Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Hays County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hays County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dripping Springs High School at Lake Travis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.