Top Player Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Clippers on December 20, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and others are listed when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|36.5 (Over: -102)
|9.5 (Over: -120)
|10.5 (Over: +112)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
- Doncic is averaging 32.9 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.6 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has collected 8.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Doncic averages 9.1 assists, 1.4 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Doncic averages 3.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
Tim Hardaway Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|3.5 (Over: -130)
- Wednesday's points prop bet for Tim Hardaway Jr. is 18.5 points. That is 1.2 more than his season average of 17.3.
- He has averaged 1.0 less rebound per game (3.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).
- Hardaway has averaged 3.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Derrick Jones Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|10.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: +118)
|1.5 (Over: -114)
- Derrick Jones Jr.'s 9.8-point scoring average is 0.7 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He grabs 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -106)
|6.5 (Over: -133)
|3.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: -102)
- Wednesday's over/under for Leonard is 29.5 points. That is 5.3 more than his season average of 24.2.
- His per-game rebound average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Leonard has averaged 3.5 assists per game, which is the same as Wednesday's assist over/under.
- Leonard's 2.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
