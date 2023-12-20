Player prop bet odds for Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and others are listed when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -128)

Doncic is averaging 32.9 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.6 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 8.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Doncic averages 9.1 assists, 1.4 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Doncic averages 3.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: -130)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Tim Hardaway Jr. is 18.5 points. That is 1.2 more than his season average of 17.3.

He has averaged 1.0 less rebound per game (3.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Hardaway has averaged 3.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Derrick Jones Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Derrick Jones Jr.'s 9.8-point scoring average is 0.7 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He grabs 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -133) 3.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -102)

Wednesday's over/under for Leonard is 29.5 points. That is 5.3 more than his season average of 24.2.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Leonard has averaged 3.5 assists per game, which is the same as Wednesday's assist over/under.

Leonard's 2.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

