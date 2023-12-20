The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-5) will be trying to end a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Texas A&M Aggies (10-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 65.1 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 48.7 the Aggies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 48.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-1.

Texas A&M has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.

The Aggies average 74.8 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 69.4 the Panthers give up.

When Texas A&M totals more than 69.4 points, it is 7-0.

When Prairie View A&M allows fewer than 74.8 points, it is 3-2.

This season the Aggies are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Panthers concede.

The Panthers' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 9.1 higher than the Aggies have conceded.

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 13.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

13.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Desiree Lewis: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG% Gerlyn Smith: 8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%

8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG% Amauri Williams: 6.4 PTS, 44.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 44.7 FG% Jada Roberson: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Prairie View A&M Schedule