The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) visit the Rice Owls (5-6) after losing three straight road games. The Owls are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is set at 147.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -9.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice and its opponents have gone over 147.5 combined points in four of 10 games this season.

Rice has an average total of 148.2 in its contests this year, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Owls are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Rice has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Owls have played as a favorite of -550 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for Rice.

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 4 40% 73.7 146.4 74.5 150.9 155.7 Prairie View A&M 4 50% 72.7 146.4 76.4 150.9 146.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

The Owls record 73.7 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 76.4 the Panthers give up.

Rice has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 4-6-0 2-1 4-6-0 Prairie View A&M 5-3-0 4-3 4-4-0

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice Prairie View A&M 11-7 Home Record 9-3 6-7 Away Record 4-14 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.