The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) will look to extend a six-game winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

Sam Houston Stats Insights

This season, Sam Houston has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Bearkats are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 38th.

The Bearkats score an average of 71.7 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 67.8 the Antelopes give up.

When it scores more than 67.8 points, Sam Houston is 4-2.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

Sam Houston is putting up more points at home (72.8 per game) than away (68.3).

The Bearkats concede 69 points per game at home, and 74.2 away.

At home, Sam Houston makes 7.6 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30.9%) than away (32.3%).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule