How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) will look to extend a six-game winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- This season, Sam Houston has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Bearkats are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 38th.
- The Bearkats score an average of 71.7 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 67.8 the Antelopes give up.
- When it scores more than 67.8 points, Sam Houston is 4-2.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Sam Houston is putting up more points at home (72.8 per game) than away (68.3).
- The Bearkats concede 69 points per game at home, and 74.2 away.
- At home, Sam Houston makes 7.6 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30.9%) than away (32.3%).
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 69-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/12/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 63-62
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/15/2023
|Texas State
|L 73-60
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/2/2024
|Dallas
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
