Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wednesday's college basketball schedule includes four games with Southland teams on the court. Among those contests is the Tulsa Golden Hurricane playing the SE Louisiana Lions.
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|New Orleans Privateers at Alcorn State Braves
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|Nicholls Colonels at Grambling Tigers
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|Northwestern State Demons at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears
|3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. SE Louisiana Lions
|10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
