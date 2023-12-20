The TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) will try to build on an 11-game winning stretch when hosting the Omaha Mavericks (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. Omaha Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks average 24.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (53.7).

Omaha has put together a 4-6 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.

TCU is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.

The Horned Frogs average just 2.5 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Mavericks allow (81.0).

TCU has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 81.0 points.

When Omaha allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 3-1.

The Horned Frogs are making 45.5% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (48.4%).

The Mavericks' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 10.7 higher than the Horned Frogs have given up.

TCU Leaders

Madison Conner: 22.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (57-for-127)

22.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (57-for-127) Sedona Prince: 20.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.4 BLK, 57.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

20.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.4 BLK, 57.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (22-for-53)

10.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (22-for-53) Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 34.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

6.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 34.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.6 PTS, 57.4 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

TCU Schedule