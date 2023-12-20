How to Watch the UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (11-0) will try to continue an 11-game winning stretch when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Other WAC Games
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns score an average of 91.6 points per game, 22 more points than the 69.6 the Vaqueros allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.6 points, Texas is 11-0.
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-8 when it gives up fewer than 91.6 points.
- The Vaqueros put up 57 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 54.9 the Longhorns allow.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has a 0-5 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.
- Texas is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 57 points.
- This year the Vaqueros are shooting 33.5% from the field, six% lower than the Longhorns concede.
- The Longhorns' 51.5 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Vaqueros have conceded.
UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders
- Kade Hackerott: 10 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
- Iyana Dorsey: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.5 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)
- Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Arianna Sturdivant: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Mele Kailahi: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 72-66
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|L 69-46
|American Bank Center
|12/14/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|L 57-51
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Texas
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.