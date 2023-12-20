The Texas Longhorns (11-0) will try to continue an 11-game winning stretch when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Longhorns score an average of 91.6 points per game, 22 more points than the 69.6 the Vaqueros allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.6 points, Texas is 11-0.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-8 when it gives up fewer than 91.6 points.
  • The Vaqueros put up 57 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 54.9 the Longhorns allow.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley has a 0-5 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.
  • Texas is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 57 points.
  • This year the Vaqueros are shooting 33.5% from the field, six% lower than the Longhorns concede.
  • The Longhorns' 51.5 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Vaqueros have conceded.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

  • Kade Hackerott: 10 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
  • Iyana Dorsey: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.5 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)
  • Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Arianna Sturdivant: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
  • Mele Kailahi: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Tarleton State L 72-66 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC L 69-46 American Bank Center
12/14/2023 Texas A&M-CC L 57-51 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Texas - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum

