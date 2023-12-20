How to Watch UTEP vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (6-5) face the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on YouTube.
UTEP vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: YouTube
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- In games UTEP shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Miners are the 168th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 237th.
- The Miners score 78.9 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 66.8 the Spartans give up.
- UTEP has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UTEP performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 69.9 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game in road games.
- The Miners gave up 63.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.7 when playing on the road.
- UTEP averaged 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (4.9, 30.9%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Western New Mexico
|W 90-62
|Don Haskins Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 71-49
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|L 88-82
|Teague Center
|12/20/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/30/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/4/2024
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
