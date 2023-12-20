UTEP vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Rubin Arena has the UIC Flames (6-3) taking on the UTEP Miners (4-6) at 11:00 AM (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a 74-69 victory for UIC, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Miners' last game was a 68-63 loss to Portland on Saturday.
UTEP vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Rubin Arena in West Palm Beach, Florida
UTEP vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 74, UTEP 69
UTEP Schedule Analysis
- The Miners defeated the No. 232-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UMKC Kangaroos, 62-60, on November 11, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UTEP is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.
UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 232) on November 11
- 95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 278) on November 26
UTEP Leaders
- Erin Wilson: 13 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 45.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Jane Asinde: 15.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Adhel Tac: 9.1 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Delma Zita: 6.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Mahri Petree: 7.6 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners put up 67 points per game (171st in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per contest (305th in college basketball). They have a -46 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.6 points per game.
