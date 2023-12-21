Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Dallas County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
W H Adamson High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richardson High School at Pearce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W T White High School at Molina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunset High School at Woodrow Wilson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mesquite High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmett J Conrad High School at Dallas Independent School District
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Mesquite High School at Seagoville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
