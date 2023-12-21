When the Dallas Stars face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Esa Lindell light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindell stats and insights

In three of 30 games this season, Lindell has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (one shot).

Lindell has no points on the power play.

Lindell averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.5%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Lindell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:55 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 21:26 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 18:57 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 23:38 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.