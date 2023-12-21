Thursday's game between the No. 3 Houston Cougars (11-0) and Texas State Bobcats (6-5) at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 77-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Houston, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no line set.

Houston vs. Texas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 77, Texas State 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Texas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-23.9)

Houston (-23.9) Computer Predicted Total: 130.9

Houston has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas State is 5-4-0. The Cougars are 2-8-0 and the Bobcats are 4-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game with a +271 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.8 points per game (169th in college basketball) and allow 51.2 per contest (first in college basketball).

Houston grabs 41.5 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) while conceding 32.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.5 boards per game.

Houston knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (105th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make at a 28.2% rate.

The Cougars' 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 71st in college basketball, and the 68.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in college basketball.

Houston has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.7 per game (11th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.2 (13th in college basketball).

