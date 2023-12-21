How to Watch Houston vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 3 Houston Cougars (11-0) host the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their 11-game winning streak on the line versus the Bobcats, winners of three in a row.
Houston vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Houston Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have made.
- Houston has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 32nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats rank 227th.
- The 75.8 points per game the Cougars put up are 7.3 more points than the Bobcats allow (68.5).
- When Houston puts up more than 68.5 points, it is 9-0.
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Houston posted 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did when playing on the road (75.6).
- In home games, the Cougars ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than in road games (60.9).
- Looking at three-pointers, Houston fared worse in home games last season, draining 7.9 treys per game with a 34% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 39.3% percentage away from home.
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Rice
|W 75-39
|Fertitta Center
|12/9/2023
|Jackson State
|W 89-55
|Fertitta Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 70-66
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/6/2024
|West Virginia
|-
|Fertitta Center
