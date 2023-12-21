A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 3 Houston Cougars (11-0) host the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their 11-game winning streak on the line versus the Bobcats, winners of three in a row.

Houston vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have made.

Houston has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Cougars are the 32nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats rank 227th.

The 75.8 points per game the Cougars put up are 7.3 more points than the Bobcats allow (68.5).

When Houston puts up more than 68.5 points, it is 9-0.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Houston posted 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did when playing on the road (75.6).

In home games, the Cougars ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than in road games (60.9).

Looking at three-pointers, Houston fared worse in home games last season, draining 7.9 treys per game with a 34% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 39.3% percentage away from home.

Houston Upcoming Schedule