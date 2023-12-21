Houston vs. Texas State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Houston Cougars (11-0) host the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their 11-game winning streak on the line versus the Bobcats, winners of three in a row.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Texas State matchup.
Houston vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-27.5)
|125.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Houston (-26.5)
|125.5
|-
|-
Houston vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- Houston has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- So far this season, just two of the Cougars games have hit the over.
- Texas State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- Bobcats games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this year.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Houston is fifth-best in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, fourth-best, according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +2200 at the start of the season to +1400. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.
- Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.
