The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the UIC Flames (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena as big, 14.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UIC -14.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Incarnate Word has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 146.5 points.

The average over/under for Incarnate Word's contests this season is 154.9, 8.4 more points than this game's total.

Incarnate Word has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Incarnate Word has been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and has walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

The Cardinals have not won as an underdog of +850 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Incarnate Word has a 10.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 3 33.3% 73.4 149.1 62.5 141.7 139.1 Incarnate Word 5 55.6% 75.7 149.1 79.2 141.7 148.8

Additional Incarnate Word Insights & Trends

The Cardinals average 13.2 more points per game (75.7) than the Flames allow their opponents to score (62.5).

When it scores more than 62.5 points, Incarnate Word is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 7-2-0 0-0 4-5-0 Incarnate Word 4-5-0 0-1 5-4-0

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UIC Incarnate Word 7-8 Home Record 7-7 3-11 Away Record 3-12 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

