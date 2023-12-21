Will Joe Pavelski Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 21?
When the Dallas Stars take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Joe Pavelski find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pavelski stats and insights
- In 13 of 30 games this season, Pavelski has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- On the power play, Pavelski has accumulated seven goals and two assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 18.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pavelski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|19:23
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|14:33
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:19
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|3
|1
|2
|11:29
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.