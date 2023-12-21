In the upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Joel Hanley to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley stats and insights

Hanley is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Hanley has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:37 Home W 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:21 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 8-1 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.