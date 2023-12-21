Mason Marchment and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. If you're considering a bet on Marchment against the Canucks, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mason Marchment vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Marchment has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 14:27 on the ice per game.

Marchment has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchment has a point in 16 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 10 of 30 games this season, Marchment has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Marchment hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchment Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +45 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 30 Games 4 21 Points 1 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.