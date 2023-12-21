The North Texas Eagles (10-1) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Montana State Bobcats (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Worthington Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Montana State Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 60.9 the Bobcats allow.
  • North Texas has put together a 10-0 record in games it scores more than 60.9 points.
  • Montana State's record is 4-6 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.
  • The Bobcats record only 3.6 more points per game (61.2) than the Eagles give up (57.6).
  • Montana State is 4-4 when scoring more than 57.6 points.
  • North Texas has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.2 points.
  • The Bobcats shoot 38.0% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Eagles shoot 47.0% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Bobcats concede.

North Texas Leaders

  • Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
  • Tommisha Lampkin: 13.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 60.6 FG%
  • Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)
  • Dyani Robinson: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
  • Desiree Wooten: 4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

North Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 UAPB W 73-66 UNT Coliseum
12/9/2023 Alcorn State W 84-50 UNT Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Louisiana W 71-48 Cajundome
12/21/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
12/30/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
1/2/2024 @ Temple - Liacouras Center

