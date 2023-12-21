Will Sam Steel Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 21?
Can we anticipate Sam Steel lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Vancouver Canucks at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Steel stats and insights
- In two of 25 games this season, Steel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- Steel has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 6.5% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Steel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|13:23
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|14:51
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:04
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:36
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Stars vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
