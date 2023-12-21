The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-5) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
SFA vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison

  • The Ladyjacks' 75.7 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 64.1 the Governors give up.
  • SFA is 6-3 when it scores more than 64.1 points.
  • Austin Peay's record is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 75.7 points.
  • The Governors score just 4.8 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Ladyjacks give up (71.5).
  • When Austin Peay scores more than 71.5 points, it is 3-2.
  • SFA has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.7 points.
  • This year the Governors are shooting 47.2% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Ladyjacks concede.
  • The Ladyjacks make 42.1% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Governors' defensive field-goal percentage.

SFA Leaders

  • Kurstyn Harden: 16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 56.9 FG%
  • Destini Lombard: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
  • Kyla Deck: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)
  • Zoe Nelson: 7.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
  • Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

SFA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Alabama L 74-69 Foster Auditorium
12/17/2023 @ Middle Tennessee L 72-47 Murphy Athletic Center
12/20/2023 Troy L 98-78 F&M Bank Arena
12/21/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 UNT Dallas - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/4/2024 UT Rio Grande Valley - William R. Johnson Coliseum

