Stars vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (18-8-4) will attempt to prolong a three-game home win streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2) on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Stars vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-145)
|Canucks (+120)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 27 times this season, and have gone 17-10 in those games.
- Dallas has a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- The Stars have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 19 of 30 games this season.
Stars vs Canucks Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs. Canucks Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|105 (6th)
|Goals
|125 (1st)
|94 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|80 (3rd)
|21 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (4th)
|13 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (22nd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 5-3-2 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas hit the over nine times.
- The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars score the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 105 this season.
- The Stars are ranked 13th in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 94 total goals (3.1 per game).
- With a +11 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.